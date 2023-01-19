TAKE THE BULL BY THE HORNS

by Don Hermann

If ever there was an opportunity for Biden and the Administration to show Strength, Leadership, Confidence, Fire, Enthusiasm, it’s now.

The bull is charging right at Biden. Instead of waiting to be gored, he should take that bull and show who’s in charge. America has been waiting for Toughness. Control.

You’re in the arena, Joe. You got the goods. You’re Legitimate. Honest. And have qualities the other guys only wish they had. Show that Fearlessness. Talk to America. Do a Fireside Chat. Tell us about the Classified Papers. Take a Negative and make it a Positive. It’s not a walk in the park. But it’s your turf.

You might have to get a little dirt on you, but the other guys will be muddy as hell.

Photo 56031622 / Bull Horns © Rico Leffanta | Dreamstime.com