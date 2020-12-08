SUPREME COURT TO TRUMP: TAKE A HIKE

The United States Supreme Court has now basically told President Donald Trump to take a hike. It’s hard to imagine the court ruling on Trump’s side — let alone even taking up some challenges mounted by his legal team and allies — after this:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a last-minute attempt by President Trump’s allies to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania, a blow to the president’s continuing efforts to protest his lost to Democrat Joe Biden. The court’s brief order provided no reasoning, nor did it note any dissenting votes. It was the first request to delay or overturn the results of the presidential election to reach the court, and it appears that Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s latest nominee, took part in the case. The lawsuit was part of a blizzard of litigation and personal interventions Trump and his lawyers have waged to overturn victories by Biden in a handful of key states. Tuesday afternoon, just before the court’s order was released, Trump once again boasted that he had defeated Biden, and pleaded for help. “Now, let’s see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it’s a legislator or legislatures, or whether it’s a justice of the Supreme Court, or a number of justices of the Supreme Court — let’s see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right,” Trump said.

So he has framed it this way: if you take up the case and/or rule in favor of me you have courage. If you don’t take up the case or rule against me you don’t have guts.

Wolf Blitzer said the Supreme Court delivered a "near-fatal" blow to @realDonaldTrump's efforts to overturn the election.

I thought a fatal blow had already been delivered when 80 million people voted against him and he lost the election. #TrumpElectionSteal #ElectionSteal — Clay Jones (@claytoonz) December 8, 2020

One of the things that makes America great is that our courts make rulings based on facts. The one sentence order with no dissent by the Supreme Court is a fitting end to the frivolous and unAmerican claims of @realDonaldTrump and his enablers. https://t.co/ljVBNZ3Eun — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 8, 2020

Here's a wonderful thought: Is there any bigger loser out there right now than Trump? Rejected by every court on every single phony suit he's filed, and today by the Supreme Court. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) December 8, 2020

Meanwhile, over on planet-Parler, the Supreme Court's decision is being met (as many things there are) with calls for martial law and armed insurrection. pic.twitter.com/NNmM685zHO — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 8, 2020

Short, sweet, to the point, democracy-affirming, autocracy-defeating, opinion from the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/HJAVxowSBc — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 8, 2020

Has Trump tried appealing to Supreme Court Total Landscaping? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 8, 2020

BREAKING: Supreme Court averts threat of having to be in the same room as Ted Cruz https://t.co/KPIfoAa2ob — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 8, 2020

BREAKING: The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Republican bid to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results, crushing the dreams of MAGA diehards who hoped the highest court would eventually come to Trump’s rescue https://t.co/DDTlvlAzIs — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 8, 2020

Important to note: NO dissenting justices on this order, as well as on the PA Supreme Court order. Even Trump appointees & Republicans saw this for what it was: a charade. Thanks to @JoshShapiroPA & all the hardworking lawyers who have stayed on duty long past Election Day. https://t.co/UfJpZKB3Ks — Conor Lamb (@ConorLambPA) December 8, 2020

Why is every one celebrating the Supreme Court following the Constitution. Is that how low we have sunk? When they actually follow the law should be the norm not the unexpected. — REESUS PATRIOT™? (@ReesusP) December 8, 2020

The Supreme Court has rejected a Republican bid to overturn Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania The GOP denigrated themselves to ram through Amy Coney Barrett's nomination and it was all for nothing — The Hardy Report (@EdwardTHardy) December 8, 2020



