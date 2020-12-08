The Moderate Voice

SUPREME COURT TO TRUMP: TAKE A HIKE

The United States Supreme Court has now basically told President Donald Trump to take a hike. It’s hard to imagine the court ruling on Trump’s side — let alone even taking up some challenges mounted by his legal team and allies — after this:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a last-minute attempt by President Trump’s allies to overturn the election results in Pennsylvania, a blow to the president’s continuing efforts to protest his lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The court’s brief order provided no reasoning, nor did it note any dissenting votes. It was the first request to delay or overturn the results of the presidential election to reach the court, and it appears that Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s latest nominee, took part in the case.

The lawsuit was part of a blizzard of litigation and personal interventions Trump and his lawyers have waged to overturn victories by Biden in a handful of key states.

Tuesday afternoon, just before the court’s order was released, Trump once again boasted that he had defeated Biden, and pleaded for help.

“Now, let’s see whether or not somebody has the courage, whether it’s a legislator or legislatures, or whether it’s a justice of the Supreme Court, or a number of justices of the Supreme Court — let’s see if they have the courage to do what everybody in this country knows is right,” Trump said.

So he has framed it this way: if you take up the case and/or rule in favor of me you have courage. If you don’t take up the case or rule against me you don’t have guts.


