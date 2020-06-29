Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Restrictions: Roberts Votes With Liberals



The Supreme Court nixed a Louisiana abortion law that would have left the state with just one abortion clinic. The 5 to 4 vote featured Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. voting with the liberals. Another feature: Justice Brett Kavanaugh voted with the conservatives, an action at variance with the justification Maine Sen. Susan Collins gave for voting for Kavanaugh. This is likely to further complicate her re-election bid.

The vote was 5 to 4, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. voting with the court’s four-member liberal wing but not adopting its reasoning. The chief justice said respect for precedent compelled him to vote with the majority.

The case was the court’s first on abortion since President Trump’s appointments of two justices shifted the court to the right.

The Louisiana law, which was enacted in 2014, requires doctors performing abortions to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

The law’s supporters said the law protects the health and safety of women seeking abortions, and that the requirements for obtaining admitting privileges helps ensure the competence of doctors. Opponents disputed that, saying that hospitalizations after abortions are rare, that women would receive medical care at hospitals whether their doctors had admitting privileges or not and that abortion providers are often unable to obtain admitting privileges for reasons unrelated to their competence.