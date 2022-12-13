" />

STUNNING POLL: DESANTIS TOPS TRUMP BY 23 POINTS AMONG GOPERS AND TOPS BIDEN

In a truly stunning new poll, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tops former President Donald Trump by 23 points and would defeat Joe Biden in 2024. The new Suffolk University/USA TODAY poll is a poll of national voters.

The new poll is particularly bad news for Trump: a prime reason many Republicans backed him was that he was seen as a winner and that he or she who didn’t back him could be obliterated politically, plus not backing him would defuse a perceived political powerhouse that the GOP could ride to victory. Trump’s poorly received re-election speech, his mounting legal problems, his dinner with holocaust deniers and anti-semites, and his call to jettison the constitution have contributed to his political erosion. Plus, there seems to be Trump fatigue.

However, the poll numbers don’t necessarily mean Trump is politically cooked: the poll only matches Trump against DeSantis not against what is more likely to happen: a number of GOPers seeking the 2024 Republican nomination, which would dilute the Republican anyone-but-Trump vote.

Emerson:

“There’s a new Republican sheriff in town,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. “DeSantis outpolls Trump not only among the general electorate, but also among these Republican-leaning voters who have been the former president’s base. Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump.”

In a hypothetical matchup, DeSantis also leads President Joe Biden 47%-43% among all voters, with 7% undecided, 2% indicating they would vote for someone else, 1% saying they wouldn’t vote, and 1% refusing a response. Biden easily defeats Trump 47%-40% among all voters, with 5% indicating someone else, 4% saying they would not vote, 4% undecided, and 1% refusing a response.

Trump’s approval rating now stands at just 30%, compared to 46% for Biden.

Paleologos cautioned that the successful DeSantis equation only works in a one-on-one matchup against Donald Trump. “Add in a number of other Republican presidential candidates who would divide the anti-Trump vote,” he said, “and you have a recipe for a repeat of the 2016 Republican caucuses and primaries, when Trump outlasted the rest of the divided field.”

When all voters were asked if Trump should run in 2024, the answer was a resounding no (69%), while just 25% want him to try again. President Biden fared just as poorly among registered voters.

Over 67% did not want him to seek re-election, compared with just 23% who would like him to run.