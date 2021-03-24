Stuck in Traffic? Consider This Traffic Jam

I am sure most of us have been “stuck in traffic” on the way to work or on the way home.

Usually, a phone call to the office or home and a wait of a couple of hours, at most, are involved.

But how about if you are a container ship on your merry way from Shenzhen, China, to Rotterdam, The Netherlands, loaded with agricultural goods and you encounter a gigantic traffic jam.

That is exactly what is happening in one of the world’s busiest and most important waterways, the 120-mile Suez Canal, “the quickest sea route between Asia and Europe,” also used by oil tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, altogether making up “about 12% of global trade and 8% of liquefied natural gas [passing] through the canal, as do around one million barrels of oil each day,” according to Bloomberg.com.

According to vesselfinder.com, the Ever Given, one of the largest cargo container ships in the world (about 224,000 tons), turned sideways Tuesday morning, its bow touching the canal’s eastern wall and its stern lodged against its western wall, blocking all traffic in the busy Suez Canal.

The result: More than more than 100 vessels transiting or awaiting to transit the canal in both directions are now stuck in this watery traffic jam.

GAC, a global shipping and logistics company, describes the Ever Given as suffering “a blackout while transiting in a northerly direction,” according to vesselfinder.com.

Apparently, the ship encountered strong winds as it entered the Suez Canal from the Red Sea. According to vesselfinder.com, “Egyptian forecasters said high winds and a sandstorm plagued the area Tuesday, with winds gusting as much as 50 kph (31 mph).”

Vesselfinder.com posted a video reproducing the movements of the Ever Given at the time of the grounding (below).

Ten years ago, the U.S.-based Energy Information Administration identified the Suez Canal as “one of seven geographic choke points, critically important to the world trade and susceptible to blockages or pirate attacks.”

Today, as the pandemic is straining world economies — in particular, the cruise and shipping industry — every day on average 50 vessels transit through the canal. Thus, any closing of the canal means “container ships and tankers are not delivering food, fuel and manufactured goods to Europe and goods are not being exported from Europe to the Far East.”

Bloomberg.com:

Any prolonged disruption could mean ships need to reroute. Bypassing the Suez Canal by traveling around the Cape of Good Hope can add another two weeks to the voyage from Asia to Europe, leading to significant additional costs and disrupting schedules… The shipping industry has had a tumultuous year since the Covid-19 pandemic began roiling global trade in 2020. As countries closed borders to try keep the virus under control, exports from China surged, leading to a dearth of containers and sending maritime rates soaring. The pandemic also exacerbated labor abuse in the industry, with thousands of seafarers stuck on vessels beyond the expiration of their contracts and past the requirements of globally accepted safety standards.

Next time you are stuck in traffic on Canal Street, thank your lucky stars it is not the Suez Canal.