(Street) Art for a Cause

I have lived in beautiful Austin, Texas, on and off for more than 30 years.

While I had seen some beautiful murals in Austin (I will leave the definitions of and differentiation between “street art” and “public art” to the critics), I was not aware of the extent and sophistication of such large, elaborate, colorful and, yes, artistic murals throughout the city.

They have become a unique addition to the many attractions Austin has to offer. They can be found in alleyways, on the sides of small cafes and of large buildings, on bridges, overpasses, etc. — many have become tourist destinations in themselves.

Some are beautiful to look at, others may be appear weird and silly, yet others are meant to convey a message – often a social one — and Austin has embraced them all.

It was the image of just such a beautiful mural published recently in my hometown newspaper, a mural with a timely and urgent social message, that prompted me to take a tour of Austin to look for more with similar messages.

The mural (lead image) is painted on the wall of Marcelino’s, a historic, little restaurant in East Austin that prides itself in having “the best damned tacos you’ll find in Austin.”

The mural itself minces no words in urging the large Hispanic population in East Austin – one that has been disproportionally affected by COVID-19 –to wear a mask: “No Seas Güey! Ponte La Mascara!” (Don’t be a fool. Put your mask on)

There are several other murals featuring facemask images (such as the one below), but also conveying broader social messages, specifically paying homage to the history and culture of Austin’s Black and Latino communities.

‘Radical Transformation,’ Artist: Niz.

‘We all belong here.’

‘Change the world.’



‘With Liberty and Justice’

There are numerous murals depicting Austin’s history, character, hospitality and colorful personalities. Here are a few:

“SOCO” or South Congress Avenue where many murals are located

Willie Nelson and Janis Joplin.

And of course, Willie for president

A “street art” version of those famous Cadillacs buried nose-first in the ground.

The “Tau Ceti” by Transylvania-born Josef Kristofolett, towering 103 feet (10 stories) high and one of the newest pieces of public artwork in Austin…

…while an older piece of “paneled” street art is being dismantled.

Finally – leave it to Austin – there is a “do-it-yourself, fill-in-the blanks” mural where one can grab a piece of chalk and write down what is high on your bucket list (below).

‘Before You Die.’

All photos by author