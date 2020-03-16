Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Mar 16, 2020 in coronavirus, Featured, Politics |

Stocks plunge: new market-wide trading pause

Despite the Federal Reserve intervening and Donald Trump’s TV appearances and press conferences, stocks plunged so deeply on Monday that The New York Stock Exchange quickly imposed a new market-wide trading pause.

Politico reports:

“The New York Stock Exchange shut down trading within minutes of the opening on Monday, as coronavirus fears prompted a massive sell-off that sent shares plummeting. The S&P 500 declined 8 percent after trading started at 9:30 a.m., resulting in a mandatory 15-minute break under Securities and Exchange Commission rules. The pause was the third in two weeks and only the fourth in history. shutdown of bars and restaurants, and central banks intervened in the markets. The Federal Reserve on Sunday made a surprise announcement that it would slash interest rates to zero and buy hundreds of billions of dollars in bonds, but it wasn’t enough to prevent stock markets from cratering. Pre-market trading had already shown signs of strain in stock futures. By the time markets opened, futures for all three major indices — the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq composite index had dropped 5 percent, hitting the maximum allowable sell-off price for futures before the market opens.”

There have been several stock market nosedives since the coronavirus crisis began, one of the worst when Trump held a press conference to reassure Wall Street and Americans and it was widely seen a massive flop. Then last week after one of his appearances it soared back up again and Trump sent autographed photos of a chart of the biggest stock gain history.

Those are now particularly unique and ironic collectors’ items. CNN’s John Harwood writes that Trump is projecting confidence but the markets aren’t listening.

“The reasons why grow increasingly evident over time. The qualities of leadership nervous investors yearn for — candor, command of facts, stability and predictability — are qualities that Trump’s record shows him temperamentally incapable of providing. Inn real estate, Trump built his reputation on gaudy claims unconstrained by reality. His 1987 memoir boasted about this “very effective form of promotion.” ….That extravagant style defined his presidential campaign. “I alone can fix” America’s problems, he boasted, promising a cost-free tax cut, health care system, and wall on the Mexican border. Backed by a strong economy, Trump sustained that posture even as myriad setbacks exposed the hollowness of his words. He gained fresh election-year swagger after fellow Republicans in the Senate acquitted him of impeachment charges, beginning an administration loyalty purge as his poll ratings hit new highs. Now the accelerating health and economic damage from coronavirus disproves his boasts in real time. As Wall Street and average Americans alike seek clear guidance, Trump’s bravado damages confidence rather than strengthens it. “He grandiosity was probably at its highest point ever a month ago,” said Tony Schwartz, Trump’s “Art of the Deal” co-author. “And suddenly the floor has been pulled out from under him.” …At every turn, Trump has proven unable to acknowledge mistakes of judgment or execution, demonstrate understanding of the crisis, and gird Americans for hard times ahead. He praises his own performance while blaming difficulties on others: Europe, President Barack Obama, the news media, Democrats, the Federal Reserve, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One famous commercial proclaimed “When E.F. Hutton talks people listen.” At times it seems as if when Donald Trump talks market tumble.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay