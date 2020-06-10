Starbucks to close up to 400 U.S. stores
Coffee giant Starbucks announced Wednesday in an SEC filing it will close up to 400 company-operated stores over the next 18 months.There are over 250 Starbucks locations in New Jersey but it is unknown if any will be impacted. A Starbucks spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Starbucks said it expects to lose up to $3.2 billion in revenue due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the closures are to “strategically optimize our portfolio.”The filing also said Starbucks has plans to open an additional 300 stores this year, down from 600 originally, as well as renovate layo…