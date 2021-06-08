‘Stand against hate’: Canadian Muslim family loses three generations in truck attack

By Moira Warburton (Reuters) – Relatives of a Canadian Muslim family killed when a man rammed them with his pick-up truck on Sunday called on the wider community to stand up to racism and Islamophobia after police said the suspect had been fuelled by hate. The four family members killed were Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife, Madiha Salman, 44, their 15-year-old daughter, Yumnah Afzaal, and Syed Afzaal’s 74-year-old mother, whose name is not yet released. Their 9-year-old son, Fayez Afzaal, is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A 20-year-old suspect is in police custody and …

