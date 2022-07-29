SPORTSWASHING 9/11

We’ve always known Donald Trump puts himself before anyone or anything else. Presidential oath be damned. Donald Trump only cares about Donald Trump.

Donald Trump will sell out everyone he knows. He will sell out his country. Sometimes he does it for power. Sometimes he does it for his ego. And sometimes, he does it for cash.

Trump tried to steal an election for power. Now, he’s selling out America and the victims of 9/11 for cash. Just how much are the Saudis paying Trump to host two of their golf tournaments?

The first Saudi golf tournament to be hosted by Trump is this weekend at his cfrappy golf course in New Jersey. The next will be at one of his crappy golf courses in Florida. There will be protests at both, but Trump doesn’t care to listen to the victims of 9/11. In fact, when asked about the Saudi connection to 9/11, Trump gaslighted, which in this case, is sportswashing.

Trump used to blame Saudi Arabia for 9/11. But yesterday, just 50 miles from the site of the World Trade Center, destroyed by two hijacked airplanes, of which 15 of the 19 hijackers were Saudi, Trump said, ““Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately. And they should have, as to the maniacs that did that horrible thing to our city, to the country, to the world. So nobody’s really been there, but I can tell you that there are a lot of really great people that are out here today, and we’re gonna have a lot of fun, and we’re going to celebrate.”

Trump is from New York City. He was in the city that day. Granted, he lied about being at 9/11 shortly after the attack to lend assistance, but he knows what happened.

Previously, Trump’s main focus from 9/11 was that the destruction of the twin towers might have made one of his buildings the tallest in Manhattan.

As for history lessons from Trump, he once talked about the airports during the American Revolution. He repeated Putin’s lie that Afghanistan invaded the Soviet Union in 1979, and not the other way around, which is the truth. And now, he’s lying for murderers and killers.

Donald Trump hasn’t just disrespected the survivors and families of 9/11. He’s trampling on our ideals and values. And just like every single golfer playing in LIV tournaments he’s ignoring that the money is coming from Mohammed bin Salman, the man who ordered the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. It runs in the family because Jared also ignored that while taking $2 billion from MBS.

Remember when we used to say “never forget” about 9/11? Donald Trump isn’t just forgetting. He’s making shit up. There are a lot of crazy fucknut conspiracies from Qanon about 9/11. Marjorie Taylor Greene once said it was a hoax. Trump is a big fan of conspiracy theories. His entire election steal was based on them. Now, he’s giving his “credibility” to the Qnuts and their 9/11 conspiracy theories.

I hope at some point during this weekend’s tournament for Saudi blood money that a gopher crawls up inside Trump’s pants leg and bites him in his tiny orange goober. I hate to wish that on the gopher, but he’d at least get some hush money not to tell the world that Trump’s penis looks like Toad from Mario Kart.

How did I end this blog on that note?

