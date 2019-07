Posted by KP on Jul 14, 2019 in At TMV |

Speak Your Truth. Then Stand Back.

I have read several interpretations of Tao Te Ching. My favorite version of what Lao Tzu shares is Ursula K. Le Guin’s. Her translation is a woman’s and it is legend. Highly recommended.

My favorite takeaway from her interpretation of Lao Tzu is to “speak your truth, then stand back”. Stand back means when you speak the truth, let what you have said stand. If you discover you have been wrong; then go back and say so.