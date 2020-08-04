Spain’s scandal-hit former king flees ‘to Dominican Republic’

Madrid (AFP) – Spain’s former king Juan Carlos, at the centre of an alleged $100-million corruption scandal, has reportedly fled to the Dominican Republic after his shock announcement he was going into exile.The 82-year-old revealed on Monday that he had taken the decision to leave Spain to help his son, the current King Felipe VI, “exercise his responsibilities”.The letter, published on the royal palace’s website, did not mention where the former king would go, nor when exactly he would leave the country.But on Tuesday, daily newspaper ABC reported that he left Spain on Sunday and flew to the…

Read More