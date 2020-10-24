Spain potentially on brink of return to pandemic ‘state of alarm’

Spain on Saturday appeared to be heading towards reimposing a “state of alarm”, as seen at the onset of the pandemic earlier this year, as coronavirus case numbers continued to rise.The decree is intended to give the regional governments a legally sound basis for drastic restrictions to contain the virus, the newspapers El Pais and La Vanguardia reported, citing government sources.The reports come the day after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez prepared his compatriots for “very hard months” ahead and called for more discipline in containing the virus. This is the only way to avoid a return to a dr…

Read More