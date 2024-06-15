Southwest Airlines reports two incidents with its Boeing 737 Max8 fleet

In April, Southwest flight 2786 dropped from the sky at 4,000 feet per minute on approach to the Hawaii island, Kauai. In May, flight 746 experienced “a rare, unsafe back-and-forth roll during flight.”

No passengers were injured. Both incidents are under investigation.

In Kauai, the flight returned to Honolulu. Weather conditions had not been optimal as the plane initially attempted to land.

In May, the Phoenix-to-Oakland flight landed without incident. However, inspections revealed significant damage. The oscillation took place at about 34,000 feet.

Preliminary assessment shows structural damage to the “unit that controls backup power to the rudder.”