Posted by David Robertson on Mar 22, 2020 in At TMV, coronavirus, Humor, Parody, Society |

Song for a Pandemic: My Corona

The great Coronavirus scare would not be complete without its own song.

So, without further ado, here are the lyrics to a song for a pandemic.

MY CORONA

(To the tune My Sharona.)

Panic about a virus is

Creating shortages

While I sit home drinking my Corona.

Donald Trump thought it was a joke.

His minions said it was a hoax.

I responded by drinking my Corona.

Now, schools and businesses are shutting down.

There is no reason for me to go to town

Except to buy buy, buy buy buy wooh!

M-m-m-my Corona.

Weird Al Yankovic is the inspiration for the above parody lyrics. His first-ever music video features him performing his parody song My Bologna.

Here it is:

If you are not familiar with the song that is being parodied, then watch the following:

Granted, the Coronavirus is no joke. However, keep in mind how some people were foolish enough to think that the Coronavirus was connected to Corona beer.

From Business Insider, 29 January 2020:

From CNN, 19 March 2020:

By the way, FactCheck.org reports, “Coronavirus Fears Haven’t Sunk Sales of Corona Beer in U.S.”

Featured Image is a screenshot from the original trailer for the 1971 film And Now for Something Completely Different.



