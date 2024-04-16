TRUMP DOZING IN COURT: SOMETIMES EDITORIAL CARTOONS ARE OVERTAKEN BY EVENTS

Editorial cartoons an a wonderful art. Cartoonists can express a viewpoint in cartoons that often get laughs (from those on the political side of the cartoonists’ viewpoint). But the danger is that they’re overtaken by events (through no fault of the cartoonissts who aren’t psychics).

Here’s a cartoon now being circulated:

It is now less impactful due to former President Donald Trump dozing off during his criminal trial in New York:

First day of Sleepy Donald’s criminal trial brings about some much needed ‘zzzzzzzzz’s. pic.twitter.com/U3CecQ5N5g — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) April 15, 2024

I think the expression "Sleepy Joe" has officially been retired today. — michael musto (@mikeymusto) April 15, 2024

After falling asleep in court, we have to start calling him Don Snoreleone — I Smoked Don Snoreleone (@BlackKnight10k) April 15, 2024

Guess they haven't quite figure out the drug titration between unconscious and contempt of court — GG (@gmg2170) April 15, 2024

Droopy Don? — Haggai Elitzur (@helitzur) April 15, 2024

If Trump is too old and weak to stay awake at his own criminal trial, what do you think will happen in the Situation Room? pic.twitter.com/5sM8ghcD9b — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) April 15, 2024



Trump had used the name “Sleepy Joe” to describe Biden. So his nodding off during the court proceedings triggered a lot of comment on X. There’s also a quickly growing hashtag: #SleepyDon.

We had several successive front-page NYT stories about Biden being an "elderly man with a poor memory," and why this was a crisis for the Dems. So we'll have two or three front-pagers on this theme. Right? https://t.co/oRNZtyYYs9 — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) April 15, 2024

Stormy did say Trump wasn’t able to stay up for long.#SleepyDon — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 15, 2024

Laura Lunatic handcuffed to the courthouse doors: “President Trump isn’t sleeping. He’s meditating.” pic.twitter.com/pp4c4EQS9N — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) April 15, 2024

“Nap interference!”—Trump, probably — Al Cappuccino…???? (@AlCappuccinoIT) April 15, 2024

Multiple reports from inside of the courtroom that Trump was nodding off this morning. If he can’t keep his eyes open when his own liberty is at stake, why would Americans have confidence he’s capable of focus when our country’s interests require sound presidential leadership? — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 15, 2024

Never Surrender https://t.co/t4ZFUEWSKY — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) April 15, 2024

The drugs have worn off. He won’t make it through weeks of this. https://t.co/KxyT7MYLec — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 15, 2024