TRUMP DOZING IN COURT: SOMETIMES EDITORIAL CARTOONS ARE OVERTAKEN BY EVENTS

Editorial cartoons an a wonderful art. Cartoonists can express a viewpoint in cartoons that often get laughs (from those on the political side of the cartoonists’ viewpoint). But the danger is that they’re overtaken by events (through no fault of the cartoonissts who aren’t psychics).

Here’s a cartoon now being circulated:

It is now less impactful due to former President Donald Trump dozing off during his criminal trial in New York:


Trump had used the name “Sleepy Joe” to describe Biden. So his nodding off during the court proceedings triggered a lot of comment on X. There’s also a quickly growing hashtag: #SleepyDon.