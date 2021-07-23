It has been a while since we have seen some “weekend photography.” (Ron Beasley, we miss you!)

There is a great on-line magazine — Airman, “the official magazine of the U.S. Air Force” – with good readings, videos and photography.

Right now, on its FaceBook page, Airman is featuring a contest asking readers to help them select the “Airman Top Shot” of the week.

In addition to the “featured image,” above, here are my favorite ones:

Senior Airman Sara Marinelli, 21st Airlift Squadron loadmaster, stands in front of a C-17 Globemaster III, July 6, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, Calif. U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

United States Air Force and U.S. Navy rugby players perform a lineout at the Annual Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship in Wilmington, N.C., June 26, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

An Air National Guard C-130 Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System 9, out of Reno, Nev., drops retardant on the Beckwourth Complex Fire July 9, 2021, near Frenchman Lake, Cailf. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macombe)

Staff Sgt. Tia Gleeson, a Fly-Away Security Team member assigned to the 726th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron, guards a C-130J Super Hercules operated by the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during a combat airlift mission, June 13, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

And always a personal favorite, the homecomings:

A member of the 179th Airlift Wing, Mansfield, Ohio, meets his family upon returning to his home station after deployment in support of Operation Spartan Shield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)