The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Some U.S. states turn to vaccine mandates for key workers as COVID cases rise

Some U.S. states turn to vaccine mandates for key workers as COVID cases rise

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

(Reuters) -New York’s governor on Monday urged businesses to turn away unvaccinated customers while Florida grappled with an influx of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, both sparked by the surging Delta variant that could lead to new restrictions on daily life. Transport workers in New York and hospital, nursing home and jail employees in New Jersey will face new requirements to get vaccinated or submit to regular testing, their governors announced Monday, while Denver’s mayor said inoculation would be mandatory for the city’s more than 11,000 employees. The steps represent the latest attempts b…

Read More