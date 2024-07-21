Some Reactions to a Historic Event

Today has been a day of such historic, breaking and fast-moving news that even some of the major news outlets and news aggregators have had a difficult time keeping up.

Here, for example, is a case where the lead paragraph had a hard time keeping up with the headline at the news aggregator memeorandum.com at 5:45 PM ET:

Associated Press: Live updates: President Joe Biden ends his 2024 bid — President Joe Biden says he’s ready to return to the campaign trail, even as a growing chorus of Democratic lawmakers called for him to step aside. — Meanwhile, Donald Trump on Saturday held his first public campaign rally since…

My reaction, for whatever it’s worth is, as I commented earlier at TMV:

A correct and honorable decision for Joe Biden and for our nation.

Now, the man or woman who can beat Trump must step forward.

But here are some reactions and opinions that are somewhat more worthwhile and newsworthy:

A few excerpts of President Barack Obama’s statement:

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded — again — that he’s a patriot of the highest order.

::

…President Biden pointed us away from the four years of chaos, falsehood, and division that had characterized Donald Trump’s administration. Through his policies and his example, Joe has reminded us of who we are at our best — a country committed to old-fashioned values like trust and honesty, kindness and hard work; a country that believes in democracy, rule of law, and accountability; a country that insists that everyone, no matter who they are, has a voice and deserves a chance at a better life.

::

I also know Joe has never backed down from a fight. For him to look at the political landscape and decide that he should pass the torch to a new nominee is surely one of the toughest in his life. But I know he wouldn’t make this decision unless he believed it was right for America. It’s a testament to Joe Biden’s love of country — and a historic example of a genuine public servant once again putting the interests of the American people ahead of his own that future generations of leaders will do well to follow.

::

For now, Michelle and I just want to express our love and gratitude to Joe and Jill for leading us so ably and courageously during these perilous times — and for their commitment to the ideals of freedom and equality that this country was founded on

.

A few excerpts from Vice President Kamala Harris’ statement:

On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. His remarkable legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern American history, surpassing the legacy of many Presidents who have served two terms in office.

::

With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. Over the past year, I have traveled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election. And that is what I will continue to do in the days and weeks ahead. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win.



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer:

Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries:

President Joe Biden is one of the most accomplished and consequential leaders in American history. In less than one term, he rescued the nation from a once-in-a-century pandemic, brought the economy roaring back from the brink of recession, enacted consequential legislation for everyday Americans and saved our democracy by defeating the Insurrectionist-in-Chief. America is a better place today because President Joe Biden has led us with intellect, grace and dignity. We are forever grateful.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi:

President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment. God blessed America with Joe Biden’s greatness and goodness.



Sen. Bernie Sanders:

Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity. As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history. Thank you, Mr. President, for all you’ve done.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom:

President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump…His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America’s global leadership over decades will go down in history. My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families’ costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan.

Finally, the reactions of some foreign heads of state.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer:

I respect President Biden’s decision and I look forward to us working together during the remainder of his presidency. I know that, as he has done throughout his remarkable career, President Biden will have made his decision based on what he believes is in the best interests of the American people.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere:

I respect Joe Biden’s decision not to run for re-election. That justification deserves respect.

Biden has been one of America’s most prominent politicians over several decades, and a president who has carried out several important reforms.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk:

Mr. President. Many times you have made difficult decisions that have made Poland, America, and the world safer, and democracy and freedom stronger. I know that you were guided by the same principles when announcing your latest decision. Perhaps the most difficult one in your life.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala:

It is undoubtedly the decision of a statesman who has served his country for decades. It is a responsible and personally difficult step, but it is all the more valuable. “I am keeping my fingers crossed for the USA that a good president emerges from the democratic competition of two strong and equal candidates.