SOFT ON CRIME IS A CRIME

by Don Hermann

The Republicans got it right. They should know as well as anybody. If there’s anything the Republicans are good at is saying NO to issues that could be helpful and then campaign that the particular problem is the fault of the Democrats.

The Democrats main issue is their marketing. They don’t establish PRIORITIES. They don’t respond quickly enough to obvious opportunities given them by the Republicans.

Look at the current situation.

The Democrats have all the advantages a political party could hope for and they have effectively turned them into disadvantages. There is no way they should lose control of either House but they probably will lose one or both. Of course the Republicans never let the truth get in their way.

It’s late in the game. Is their hope? This Cranky Old Man, who is 88, believes so. He’s tried very hard to make contact over an extended period with his Senators, Congressman, media gurus, Greenwich Library, etc., etc.

Response: SEND MONEY. Or IGNORING MY REQUESTS. So you know, I have my marbles, I’m an Ad Guy with a history of considerable success, especially with underdogs.

Let’s get to work. While crime is so important, let’s look at the facts. Not FAKE NEWS.

The Republicans’ history with Crime is as long as your arm. A long arm. The Democrats should fight back with a concept that would strike at the heart of the issue:

THE REPUBLICANS:

SUPPORTIVE OF CRIME

You can’t read or see the news on a daily basis and find out about a string of shootings somewhere around the country.

Many if those shootings are occurring with guns. For the uninformed. The latest laws passed on a bilateral basis may be helping. However, I wouldn’t bet my last dollar on it. Somehow that law has to be strengthened to address these unfortunate events. By no means does that indicate a need to take away guns from legitimately licensed people.

Guns. Crime. Kissing cousins.

While we’re on the subject of guns, let’s talk about January 6. Our Legislative House was attacked by a mob of highly unruly people, many with guns, hunting not for deer but for human beings. As a result, people died, were injured and the building was decimated. Furthermore, chaos was in order and our government came close to being overthrown. Guns played a large role in the event.

Can you agree that what happened was criminal? Or was it a walk in the park? If it was criminal, why did so many Republicans object to a hearing about what happened?

Again, it’s the People’s House. If it was the house you live in, what would your response have been?

You don’t see the connection? How unfortunate. You might feel the difference if the Republicans are dominant that you’ll have to kiss your Social Security Bye Bye. If that doesn’t frighten you, there’s plenty more Bye Byes. Medicare. Medicaid. Many Infrastructure programs. Help with paying for your prescriptions. After this you might need some psychological counseling. Dig deeper in your pockets.

Are you starting to perspire? At this point you may not be able to afford the wipes to dry the moisture.

When you’re Supportive of Crime, the Cream Rises to the Top, until it sours. Doesn’t look so good, does it?

Keep another thing in mind, if history is any guide the last several Republican Administrations left us with considerable deficits. And the last Democratic Administrations left us with surpluses. How are them apples?

Should we talk about Control over a Woman’s body? What about changing history books to minimize the events of Slavery and the Holocaust.

Would you have a close relationship with someone who is a habitual liar? It’s second nature to the Republicans. And third nature…



THE CRIMINAL MIND

. The pursuit of power and control for their own sake (perceiving life as “a one-way street—my way”)

. Aware of right and wrong and potential consequences of one’s actions, the ability to shut off that knowledge long enough to do whatever one pleases.

. Lying as a way of life.

. Blaming other people and refusing to take personal responsibility for one’s actions.

. Uncompromising. Resort to any means to achieve one’s objectives.

It’s hard to believe that this isn’t directly out of the Trump Playbook.

SOFT ON CRIME? Who would know that better than the criminal? That’s like the Mafia complaining that the police are soft on crime. Look at all the people who worked directly with Trump who went to prison or are awaiting trial. Look at all the criminals he pardoned. Serious crimes. Look at all the people who asked for pardons. Do innocent people ask for pardons? Of course, he’s going to pardon those people involved in January 6 if he reelected President. SUPPORTIVE OF CRIME??? *

DEMOCRATS: PLAY PYROMANIAC FOR A CHANGE

The Republicans have given you kindling, firewood, matches, everything to start a raging fire and you’re sitting on your hands complaining the wood isn’t seasoned enough. Think of all the positive things you have going for you and yet you’re in jeopardy of taking a beating next month. Why have you lost over one million members? Why? Why? Why?

Very simple. You haven’t lit a fire under people.



HERE’S THE LIGHTER FLUID

You light a fire to all the Republican nonsense. At the same time, you fan the flames with all your expertise in keeping that fire going.

No pun intended, Biden starts by doing a Fireside Chat. That lays everything out. Talks like a real leader, nothing apologetic. It serves as an umbrella for what will follow.

Here’s where the fire rages. A relentless campaign of 10 and/or 15 second spots suitable for TV and Social Media. The messages are involving, direct with a direct benefit or implied benefit. No whining, complaining, begging.

Confident is key. Authoritative. Examples:

Want your kids to grow up in

A FASCIST STATE

VOTE REPUBLICAN

WANT A CUT IN YOUR MEDICARE

VOTE REPUBLICAN

WANT A CUT IN YOUR

SOCIAL SECURITY

VOTE REPUBLICAN

WANT A CUT IN MEDICAID

VOTE REPUBLICAN

We’ll tell you who to

PRAY TO

VOTE REPUBLICAN

Want to get

RIPPED OFF

FOR PRESCRIPTION DRUGS

VOTE REPUBLICAN

Want Additional

TAX BREAKS TO

THE WEALTHY

VOTE REPUBLICAN

You can see where this is flexible, adaptable to almost every issue, can draw attention, makes the key points, shows fire, fight and would get people talking.

You know the expression ”Where’s there’s fire, there’s HOPE.”

*Warning Signs of a Criminal Mind by Deborah Koricke, PhD/Mental Health/Center for Effective Living, Inc./ March 20, 2018

Photo 78901862 © Prathan Keawkhum | Dreamstime.com