Social Media Reaction to Biden Dropping Out of Presidential Race

President Joe Biden’s decision not to run for re-election and to throw his support to Vice President Kamala Harris had been pitchforked into the headlines when social media was flooded with a sea of reactions.

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch tweet a link to his column which is worth sharing here. Its headline: Biden can go down as an American hero — but only if Harris can beat Trump. Its sub headline: Biden did what he promised in restoring sanity to America in the 2020s, but few will remember if a dictatorial Trump returns.

Here’s the ending of his column (which should be read in full):

The immediate sense on Sunday afternoon was largely one of why did this decision take so long. Democrats seemed, for the most part, electrified at the idea of Harris — who’s ridden issues like reproductive rights and student debt to gain respect after a rocky start in the utterly thankless job of vice president — at the top of the ticket. If any prominent Democrat is scheming to challenge Harris in Chicago, they have been too timid to step forward.

In one nanosecond on a sleepy Sunday afternoon, the most important presidential election in American history has been stood on its head. Suddenly, it is the 78-year-old, often incoherently rambling Trump who is the oldest person ever to win his party’s nomination, and who is the one who needs to be answering some tough health questions.

Suddenly, a presidential candidate who is a convicted felon is slated in early September to debate California’s former top prosecutor, who rose to national prominence by grilling Supreme Court nominees.

The Republican candidate whose Milwaukee convention reeked of stale testosterone, who entered the arena arrogantly to the sounds of James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” is frantically retooling to fight an energetic 59-year-old woman.

And if Harris turns this election upside down and becomes the 47th president of the United States, she will also forever save the legacy of the 46th. But in the end, the American plebians who show up to vote in November will decide whether Biden becomes a hero of our democratic mythology, or merely a tragic figure.

A sampling of tweets throughout the day: