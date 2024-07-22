Social Media Reaction to Biden Dropping Out of Presidential Race

President Joe Biden’s decision not to run for re-election and to throw his support to Vice President Kamala Harris had been pitchforked into the headlines when social media was flooded with a sea of reactions.

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch tweet a link to his column which is worth sharing here. Its headline: Biden can go down as an American hero — but only if Harris can beat Trump. Its sub headline: Biden did what he promised in restoring sanity to America in the 2020s, but few will remember if a dictatorial Trump returns.

Here’s the ending of his column (which should be read in full):

The immediate sense on Sunday afternoon was largely one of why did this decision take so long. Democrats seemed, for the most part, electrified at the idea of Harris — who’s ridden issues like reproductive rights and student debt to gain respect after a rocky start in the utterly thankless job of vice president — at the top of the ticket. If any prominent Democrat is scheming to challenge Harris in Chicago, they have been too timid to step forward. In one nanosecond on a sleepy Sunday afternoon, the most important presidential election in American history has been stood on its head. Suddenly, it is the 78-year-old, often incoherently rambling Trump who is the oldest person ever to win his party’s nomination, and who is the one who needs to be answering some tough health questions. Suddenly, a presidential candidate who is a convicted felon is slated in early September to debate California’s former top prosecutor, who rose to national prominence by grilling Supreme Court nominees. The Republican candidate whose Milwaukee convention reeked of stale testosterone, who entered the arena arrogantly to the sounds of James Brown’s “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World,” is frantically retooling to fight an energetic 59-year-old woman. And if Harris turns this election upside down and becomes the 47th president of the United States, she will also forever save the legacy of the 46th. But in the end, the American plebians who show up to vote in November will decide whether Biden becomes a hero of our democratic mythology, or merely a tragic figure.

A sampling of tweets throughout the day:

Joe Biden puts country first and Republicans meltdown. What a tell. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 21, 2024

Issue for this fall's Presidential campaign is now sharply defined: Democracy vs. Authoritarianism. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 21, 2024

VOTE FOR THE PROSECUTOR

NOT THE PERPETRATOR — George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 21, 2024

BREAKING: Vice President Kamala Harris has now raised $60 MILLION for her presidential campaign. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 22, 2024

Why is Trump still attacking Biden on social media ten hours after Biden stepped out of the race? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 22, 2024

This is insane. Vice President Kamala Harris has raised $60 million for her presidential campaign in less than 12 hours. — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 22, 2024

History recognizes actions that are bigger than self. Joe Biden will go down as one of the great ones, having led the country out of the disastrous term of his predecessor and quietly doing good things for all Americans, red state as well as blue, accomplishments that put him up… https://t.co/HyIUP7zcF6 — Ken Burns (@KenBurns) July 21, 2024

Just got this from a friend: “My 75 year old aunt who lives in Texas who was an R until trump just donated to democrats for the first time. As did my parents.” — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) July 22, 2024

.@JoeBiden will go down in history as one of our greatest presidents. This last act of sacrifice for his country guarantees it. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 21, 2024

The applause Biden is going to get at the convention is going to be unlike anything we've ever seen. that speech will also be the most important of his career, — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 22, 2024

I’ve gotten a lot of text messages today from Gen Zers, who are not interested in politics, asking me how they can get involved to help Vice President Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump. Something is brewing. Young people are fired up. Trump should be scared. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 22, 2024

I finally agree with Donald: It would be a huge mistake to elect the oldest candidate in American history. #KamalaHarris2024 — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 22, 2024

.@POTUS just demonstrated what America First really looks like. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 21, 2024

Just think of all the time, money and resources Republicans wasted on Hunter Biden and Burisma. All for nothing. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2024

Joe Biden has been one of America’s most consequential presidents, as well as a dear friend and partner to me. Today, we’ve also been reminded – again – that he’s a patriot of the highest order. Here’s my full statement: https://t.co/Bs2ZumFXxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 21, 2024

Breaking News:

Responding to an emergency motion from the Trump campaign, Judge Aileen Cannon orders Joe Biden to stay in the race. — Dick Polman (@DickPolman1) July 22, 2024

“In a shambolic,dangerous political era in which Trump, shrouded in a haze of faux patriotism and strength,has vaulted anarchy, venom and gibberish onto the global stage,Biden’s act of selflessness and grit is welcome — and, in its own way, epic.” From me: https://t.co/NpexMqHAim — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 22, 2024

President Biden is the most successful and impactful president since at least LBJ. I am deeply honored to have served him and his ambitious agenda. Today, @joebiden has ensured that he will forever be remembered as the fearless patriot he has always been. I could not be more… — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) July 21, 2024

A quick prediction: Initial polling will improve for Democrats, but it will still understate Dem strength. The electorate just changed dramatically; there will be more women, more black voters, more young voters. Polling won’t catch much of that. — John Yarmuth ? (@JohnYarmuth) July 21, 2024

Once again, by tomorrow afternoon, Kamala Harris will have broken the record for a single 24 hour period of fundraising in political history. https://t.co/UmYAfYbf5E — Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) July 22, 2024

Trump tried to get his Vice President killed. Biden just gave up power to uplift his. That's the difference. — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) July 21, 2024

FLASHBACK: Nikki Haley in January: "The first party to retire its 80 year old candidate is going to be the one who wins this election." pic.twitter.com/fCJJXssvfF — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 21, 2024

Some good news. Nikki Haley voters PAC announces support for VP Harris. This is a big deal.https://t.co/LWeUYCpxki — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) July 21, 2024

It’s similar to the excitement with President Obama. https://t.co/khLYa19d5X — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) July 22, 2024

WE FUCKING DID IT!!!! HOLY SHIT WE JUST RAISED OVER $200,000 FOR @KamalaHarris !!!!!!!!!!! THANK YOU FOR MAKING THIS POSSIBLE!IF WE CONTINUE AT THIS RATE WE MAY HIT $250,000 BEFORE MIDNIGHT!https://t.co/kH22Mxqdol — David Hogg ? (@davidhogg111) July 22, 2024

Romney's statement on Biden “I’m a classic Republican and he’s a classic Democrat; obviously, President Biden and I usually didn’t see eye-to-eye. I opposed many of his initiatives. But we did find common ground on infrastructure, Ukraine, the Electoral Count Act, adding… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 21, 2024

One of the most successful presidents of my lifetime, @JoeBiden will also go down in history as one of the most selfless. He put democracy and this country over all else, and has served it with honor and dignity. — Jim Messina (@Messina2012) July 22, 2024

November 5: the Prosecutor vs. the Felon — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) July 21, 2024

I have said it many times and will keep saying it. Joe Biden’s record of accomplishment is greater than any president since Franklin Roosevelt. Johnson had huge majorities in Congress. Biden had the slimmest ever. LBJ could get Republican support for many initiatives, including… https://t.co/Df2rT7DCEd — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) July 22, 2024

Energy boost on the Dem side is off the charts right now. Biden was just an albatross as a candidate. The Old Regular Dems are lining up for Harris too. Yes, she could screw this all up. But now Dems have an actual chance to win. https://t.co/YwkG3WjZ1Q — Aaron Astor (@AstorAaron) July 21, 2024

Like JFK, President Biden asked not what his country could do for him but what he could do for his country. He will go down in history as a truly great president and a great human being. — Laurence Tribe ?? ?? (@tribelaw) July 21, 2024

Women don’t give you ovaries to Trump and Vance. Kamala Harris potential bumper sticker — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 21, 2024

You could put this ad right back on air right now and it would be the best ad of the cycle https://t.co/ItxLBkfFdz — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 21, 2024

SCOOP: DEMOCRATIC STATE PARTY CHAIRS HOLDING CALL NOW ON BACKING HARRIS AS PARTY NOMINEE – SOURCES VP HARRIS WINS HER FIRST DELEGATES – STATE OF TENNESSEE PLEDGES 77 – SOURCES https://t.co/zd4ruyjApZ — Nandita Bose (@nanditab1) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden has served with his whole heart. Like so many times before, he has demonstrated his unwavering courage and true patriotism for the country and people he loves so much. Thank you, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/gzW4QCywKW — Joe Kennedy III (@joekennedy) July 21, 2024

In stepping aside, President Biden has shown how much and how genuinely he loves and wants to preserve democracy. He has done one of the most difficult things for any political leader, and has done so in the national interest. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 21, 2024

In my opinion Harris was not given a chance to really shine these past four years (partly the lot of being VP, partly bc of unjustified spin for dumb things). Once she is unleashed she is going to be the total firecracker we remember from the Senate. Trump’s worst nightmare. — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) July 21, 2024

Throw out all the polls that were done up to today. This is a brand new race, and i believe Dems have advantage for first time in this election cycle. And Trump folks know this but won't admit it. Let's go. Team Democracy led by VP Harris brings me great joy. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) July 21, 2024

According to CNN’s Jamie Gangel, these are the names Kamala Harris is considering to pick as her running mate: -Arizona Senator Mark Kelly

-Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

-NC Governor Roy Cooper

-Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro

pic.twitter.com/xM0QBi0A4d — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 21, 2024

Today, @joebiden proved that he was the embodiment of his message. He came out of retirement in 2020 to defeat Donald Trump and save democracy because that's what the country needed. Today, he once again put his country first—an act of true patriotism—the polar opposite of Donald… — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) July 21, 2024

Trump is laying the groundwork for skipping September's debate on ABC now that Biden is no longer his opponent. He says Fox News should host it instead pic.twitter.com/GzQ35k35Nc — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 21, 2024

Biden, much like George Washington deciding not to run again, deserves so much credit for acting in the best interests of the country. Service first. — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)? (@AWeissmann_) July 21, 2024

I’ve known President Biden for years. He’s a great man, and everything he does is guided by his love for his country. As President, he is a partner to Canadians — and a true friend. To President Biden and the First Lady: thank you. pic.twitter.com/5mQvFn8INn — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 21, 2024

My heart hurts for the best president of my lifetime. https://t.co/RJnNcdAz7j — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) July 21, 2024

Possible that Trump campaign peaked at 1 PM Eastern today. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 21, 2024

When Biden said he wd not pardon his own son, he was a patriot.

When Biden denounced the Supreme Court for giving the presidency MORE power and criminal immunity, he was a patriot.

And he is again today.

Service to country first. — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)? (@AWeissmann_) July 21, 2024

This, my friends, is what they call a mic drop.#PresidentHarris2024 pic.twitter.com/XIe32ckW25 — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden did something today that the autocrats, dictators, and the rest of the oppressive leaders in the world would never do: he put country over party and power. Donald Trump tried to violently overthrow an election. Biden stepped aside to save one from a future tyrant. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 21, 2024

The framers of our Constitution knew that our republic would endure only if our presidents have the character and honor to put duty ahead of self interest. President Biden deserves our gratitude for his decades of service to our nation and for his courageous decision today. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 21, 2024

Here is the difference between a man who loves his country, and one who loves himself. Joe Biden did an honorable and selfless act by stepping aside. His legacy will be among the best. Trump cares about Trump only. And the GOP is too scared to do what the Dems did: tell the… — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ?????? (@AdamKinzinger) July 21, 2024