“Social Media Plays World’s Smallest Violin For Murder Victim” That is a fitting alternate title to an article published by Rolling Stones.

This is how journalist Miles Klee starts his news article titled Social Media Has Little Sympathy For Murdered Health Insurance Exec:

“The fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel on Wednesday morning was a shock to the city and the nation. But as police hunted for the missing gunman in what they called a ‘premeditated, preplanned, targeted attack,’ social media erupted with contempt for the health insurance industry he represented — and his company in particular.”

Here are a few responses to the murder that were posted on Bluesky.

@gretchenart.bsky.social : “Sympathy not covered by insurance”

@cantankerous1.bsky.social : “I condemn the assassination of the CEO. Nobody should take a life in such a manner, regardless of the circumstances. That said, I will not be attending the funeral, any services, nor will I send an arrangement. I’ll be sweeping the dog hair from under the refrigerator – a much more important event.”

@cheryl606.bsky.social : “Heartless for the heartless”

@oldjoestalin.bsky.social : “I reckon the reward is being offered by United Healthcare itself, since it’s only $10,000. The CEO makes $10M, but all they can offer as a reward is $10K. They’re concerned about how it will affect shareholder value. Late stage capitalism, comrades.”

@peterthebaffled.bsky.social : “That may have been a hit engineered by his own colleagues or someone who lost a friend or relative due to the callous actions of a profit driven industry that thrives on human misery. I’m sure it’s worrying the bloodsucking execs of the rest of the industry.”

Here are some responses that were posted on X.com.

@LeoChuFanclub : “Can everyone please stop making jokes about the United Healthcare CEO’s assassination, I’m having trouble liking all of them.”

@NotADebacle : “Everyone who has ever been f*cked over by their insurance company needs to remember they are run by flesh and blood monsters with addresses and bodies that bleed. If you’ve got a fatal diagnosis you can be a hero.”

@Dylan811077382 : “When I told my aunt this morning abt the United healthcare ceo assassination this kind sweet old lady had the most beautiful smile on her face.”

@dilemmairv : “guys stop tweeting memes about the united healthcare assassination. it’s a tragedy. my fingers hurt from liking them all”

@RoyJrthe2nd : “I think my favorite part about the United Healthcare assassin is that everybody is on this dude’s side. Like f*ck anyone who will execute a corrupt CEO in the street for f*cking over millions of people is cool in my book.”

There hasn’t been this much disdain for an insurance executive since Bob Parr put his boss at Insuricare in a hospital.



