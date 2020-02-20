Posted by David Robertson on Feb 20, 2020 in At TMV, Crime, Featured, Politics |

So, will Roger Stone actually wear prison orange?

From Politico:

“Roger Stone was sentenced Thursday to just more than three years in prison, a decision that raises immediate questions about whether President Donald Trump will pardon his longtime political confidant for what the president has decried as a miscarriage of justice.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson handed down Stone’s 40-month sentence in a packed Washington, D.C., courtroom after spending more than two hours ticking through the twisted history of his case, which culminated last November with the GOP operative’s jury conviction on seven felony counts including lying to authorities, obstructing a congressional investigation and witness intimidation.”

From The Hill:

“Stone’s lawyers asked Jackson, an Obama appointee on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, for a new trial in a sealed motion submitted last week. Jackson said that Stone’s sentence will be delayed from going into effect until after the motion is settled.”

Granted, if Stone continues to act like a buffoon, then he should change hats.

Featured Image in Public Domain