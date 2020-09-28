Six details about Trump’s tax troubles, according to the New York Times

Washington (AFP) – The New York Times on Sunday published a major report into US President Donald Trump’s federal income tax affairs, weeks ahead of the November 3 election when he hopes to win a second term.Here are some of the allegations made by the paper, which said it had viewed tax data dating back 20 years.– Trump paid no federal income taxes in 11 of 18 years that the paper examined– In 2017, after he became president in the 2016 election, his federal income tax bill was only $750– He reduced his tax bill via a $72.9 million tax refund that is the subject of an Internal Revenue Serv…

