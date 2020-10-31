Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90

James Bond legend Sir Sean Connery has died.The Scottish star – who was the first actor to play 007 on the big screen – has passed away at the age of 90 with his family confirming that he died in his sleep while in the Bahamas.Connery’s first outing as British super spy Bond was in 1962’s ‘Dr. No’ and in total he played author Ian Fleming’s character a total of seven times with films such as ‘Goldfinger’ and ‘Diamonds Are Forever’ considered classics of the franchise to this day.In August, he topped a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com to be named the best ever James Bond.After Bond, Connery’s s…

