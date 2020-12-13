But the question for which we still seek an answer is why one half of our country follows Trump as if he were a god. Why does he still hold at least 1/3 of the Republican Party in his thrall even if what he’s selling acts directly against the self-interests of his self-ordained disciples? Trump’s renunciation of mask wearing during an epidemic, his use of the presidency to create a false narrative of reality, and his chronic abuse of power, make him an enemy of those who look to government to solve societal problems such as crime, poverty, and social unrest. But Trump is an apostate from democracy. His tacit approval of white supremacy and his attempts to politicize our armed forces for his own political ends makes him an enthusiast of fascism. And his transformation of government itself into a vehicle for his own organized crime makes him a reverse Robin Hood; he steals from the poor to give to the rich.