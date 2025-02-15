SHUSH YO MOUTH (CARTOON AND COLUMN)

As you already know, Elon Musk staged a photo-op in the Oval Office a few days ago and took control of the event while Donald Trump sat mostly motionless at the Resolute Desk, as he was probably ordered to do, as his “Special Employee” lied to the press. But the star of the show wasn’t Trump or Elon, but Elon’s son, X Æ A-Xii. Yes, that is his name and NOT ingredients listed on the side of a cereal box.

X’s mom, Grimes, wasn’t even aware that her ex who is the father of X was taking her son X to the White House to see the current president (sic) who used to be the ex-president (sic), and said, “He should not be in public like this, But I’m glad he was polite. Sigh.” But was he polite?

No, he was not polite. Already at the age of four, he’s becoming like his father, another entitled trust-fund baby with White privilege. He’s so entitled that he put his boogers on the Resolute Desk. He was very rude to the president (sic) of the United States in the Oval Office, but I think we’re gonna let it slide because it’s HILARIOUS.

We’re not entirely sure what he said, and many people who’ve watched the tape are hearing what they want to hear. But reportedly, while his father was speaking, Little X leaned closer to the president (sic) and told Donald Trump, “You’re not the president, and you need to go away.”

At one point during the event, Little X was on his father’s shoulders and stuck his tiny booger fingers into Elon’s ears. You can use your own, hopefully, booger-free ears to Listen for yourself.

Some believe X also told Trump, “I want you to shush your mouth.” Can you hear it? Honestly, I can only make out “shush” and “mouth.” But no matter what he did say, it was obvious that this child has ZERO respect for Trump. Hmmmm, who taught him that?

People who care about human rights and democracy, along with people in Canada, Greenland, Mexico, Ukraine, and Gaza, and those tired of high grocery prices all probably want Trump to shush his mouth and go away. Please?

Before Trump got dissed by Booger Boy, he praised him, saying, “This is X, and he’s a great guy. High IQ. He’s a high IQ individual,” and maybe he’s right although, one doesn’t need a high IQ to recognize that Trump needs to shush his mouth and go away. The people who don’t know that are the idiots who voted for him. A four-year-old booger picker can see it, why can’t you?

But where did this kid get the idea that Trump needs to “shush his mouth,” that he’s not the president (sic) and he needs to “go away?”

