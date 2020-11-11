On 10 November 2020, a lively discussion broke out in the comments section of a FARK.com political post. The discussion pertained to the way that 2020 supporters of Donald Trump want to be treated by Democrats, as opposed to how Trump supporters treated Democrats in 2016.

Here is an example of how some Trump supporters treated Democrats back in 2016:

Here is what one FARK reader posted in response to 2020 Trump supporters:

The FARK discussion got to this question: Should one forgive one’s political foes?

One FARK reader responded with this:

“… forgiveness benefits YOU, not them. Being able to forgive someone is going to make you a better person because you’ll be able to get on with your life instead of wallowing in despair and hatred. Instead of hanging on to things. Instead of having hate pinging around in your brain. This is the foundation of forgiveness in every single religion, as far as I know. Certainly in Christianity. Forgiveness is good for you.”

To which another FARK reader replied, “You ever think that there might be an ulterior motive in an authoritarian religion demanding that its victims forgive their abusers?”

Here is my response to that conversation:

“Folks, the Christian faith does not require one to be re-victimized by a perpetrator after one has forgiven the perpetrator for the first offense. If one knows that the perpetrator has not changed since being forgiven, then one can do everything necessary in order to prevent one’s self from being re-victimized.”

So, should you forgive political foes who have been nasty to you or to your group?

Answer: If you choose to forgive, then you do not have to forget, especially if your political foes have not repented their nastiness. One should act civil toward one’s political foes, but one does not have to befriend them. If one’s political foes continue to be nasty, then one ought to publicly call out their nastiness.

Forgiveness the first time around does not require a lack of self-defense the second time around.

