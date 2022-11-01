Should Daylight Saving Time be brought to an end? Why continue Daylight Saving Time? What are the pros and cons?

Traditions tend to occur annually, but once American tradition is biannual. The latter is the complaining about Daylight Saving Time.

Before dealing with the pros and cons of Daylight Saving Time, let’s get some facts out of the way:

1 — It is Daylight Saving Time, not Daylight Savings Time.

2 — No, farmers do not benefit from Daylight Saving Time.

3 — No, Daylight Saving Time did not originate with Benjamin Franklin, despite that claim being made in the 2004 film National Treasure.

4 — The USA has already tried year-round Daylight Saving Time.

5 — In the USA, an individual state cannot start year-round Daylight Saving Time simply by passing a state law.

Now, we can go to pros and cons.

Con: Daylight Saving Time doesn’t really add daylight. Places without Daylight Saving Time function just fine without it.

Con: Some clocks are just too difficult to change .

Con: It is difficult for parents to get their young children to go to bed at 9 PM when the children can still see plenty of daylight.

Con: Not everyone works a 9AM-to-5PM shift. Thus, allowing people to leave work before sunset is rendered moot. So, do we really need to cater to 9-to-5 workers?

Uh . . . I withdraw the question.

Con: Daylight Saving Time has a negligible effect on energy consumption.

In short, Daylight Saving Time could be eliminated altogether.

Now, for the pro. Here is Daylight saving Time:

Do we really want to ruin their happiness?

