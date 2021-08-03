Seth MacFarlane Rips Fox, Wants “Family Guy” at “Any Other Network”

Published by

InsideHook

By Bonnie Stiernberg Fox has been the home of Family Guy for 19 seasons now, but if creator Seth MacFarlane has his way, that could change soon. MacFarlane took to Twitter on Sunday to voice his displeasure with host Tucker Carlson and speak out about the way politics has soured his relationship with the network. “Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” he wrote. “Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well…I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”…

