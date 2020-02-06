Posted by David Robertson on Feb 6, 2020 in At TMV, Featured, Impeachment, Politics, Totalitarianism |

Senator puts another nail in GOP coffin.

The Republican Party is dead. When it died is a matter of debate, but it is still dead.

Those members of the U.S. Senate who call themselves Republicans are Republicans in name only. They should be called what they really are: Trumpicans.

On 05 February 2020, Senate Trumpicans hammered 53 nails into the Republican Party’s coffin by acquitting President Trump on articles of impeachment.

Apparently, one Trumpican Senator believes that 53 nails aren’t enough.

Here is the heading of an opinion piece published by USA Today:

What Rick Scott wants to do is to enable a sitting President to have carte blanche.

That sort of thing is just what the founders of the Republican Party were opposed to.

Here is an excerpt from the original Republican Party platform that was passed in 1856:

“That all these things have been done with the knowledge, sanction, and procurement of the present National Administration; and that for this high crime against the Constitution, the Union, and humanity, we arraign that Administration, the President, his advisers, agents, supporters, apologists, and accessories, either before or after the fact, before the country and before the world; and that it is our fixed purpose to bring the actual perpetrators of these atrocious outrages and their accomplices to a sure and condign punishment thereafter.”

In short, the Republican Party came into existence because its founders believed that the executive branch of the federal government was running amock with carte blanche. The GOP’s founders wanted to strike a blow to the executive branch’s gut, just like . . .

Rick Scott writes, “I’m introducing a constitutional amendment that would require a supermajority vote of three-fifths in the House to impeach a public official.”

Article V of the U.S. Constitution states, “The Congress, whenever two thirds of both Houses shall deem it necessary, shall propose Amendments to this Constitution . . .”

If Rick Scott were to actually read the U.S. Constitution, then perhaps he’d realize that its authors thought ahead and hindered Scott from carrying out his plan.