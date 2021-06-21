The Moderate Voice

Senate’s ‘nothing but no’ McConnell stands as roadblock to Biden agenda

By David Morgan WASHINGTON (Reuters) – When the U.S. Senate this week votes on a sweeping election-reform bill, Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will play a role he relishes: Roadblock to the Democratic agenda. McConnell earned the nicknames “Grim Reaper” and “Dr. No” after establishing a long track record for blocking Democratic initiatives stretching back into President Barack Obama’s second term. Even now, in the minority, he continues to wield that power, thanks to Senate rules. McConnell, who has led his party in the Senate without opposition since 2007, has vowed to use the fil…

