Secret Recording: Trump’s sister calls him a “cruel” liar with “no principles” and “you can’t trust him”

As Donald Trump prepares to do a speech at 10 p.m. EST each night at this week’s Republican convention, the Washington Post has published a report based on secret recordings showing that his older sister Maryanne Trump told his niece Mary Trump that the President is a cruel “liar” who has “no principles” and can’t be trusted.

Here’s one segment from the recording:

The Washington Post:

Maryanne Trump Barry was serving as a federal judge when she heard her brother, President Trump, suggest on Fox News, “maybe I’ll have to put her at the border” amid a wave of refugees entering the United States. At the time, children were being separated from their parents and put in cramped quarters while court hearings dragged on.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry said in a conversation secretly recorded by her niece, Mary L. Trump. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

Barry, 83, was aghast at how her 74-year-old brother operated as president. “His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God,” she said. “I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit.”

Lamenting “what they’re doing with kids at the border,” she guessed her brother “hasn’t read my immigration opinions” in court cases. In one case, she berated a judge for failing to treat an asylum applicant respectfully.

How did the recordings surface?

In the weeks since Mary Trump’s tell-all book about her uncle has been released, she’s been questioned about the source of some of the information, such as her allegation that Trump paid a friend to take his SATs to enable him to transfer into the University of Pennsylvania. Nowhere in the book does she say that she recorded conversations with her aunt.

In response to a question from The Washington Post about how she knew the president paid someone to take the SATs, Mary Trump revealed that she had surreptitiously taped 15 hours of face-to-face conversations with Barry in 2018 and 2019. She provided The Post with previously unreleased transcripts and audio excerpts, which include exchanges that are not in her book.

One other quote from the post:

At one point Barry said to her niece, “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”

Will any of this matter?

Not to Trump’s hardcore supporters who will dismiss it as family rivalry or a disgruntled relative. But it may add something to the ever-expanding info coming out which indicates is a less than stellar human being who is...truth challenged.

The U.S. is highly polarized politically. There are now fewer independents or wavering voters. At the least, these revelations, coming on the heels of Mary Trump’s best-selling book and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s upcoming book (already number 7 on Amazon), are likely to turn off many undecided voters due to the sheer volume of the revelations.


The story is prominently featured on the Drudge Report — in red letters:

