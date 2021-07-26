Summary: School cafeterias may face a food shortage as students return to in-person learning.

School cafeterias are in need of a hero.

That may be the case if a story reported by The Daily Beast is correct.

Only one person can come to the rescue of school cafeterias.

Only one person can make enough food for all of the students returning to in-person learning.

That person is . . .

You ask, “Why SpongeBob?”

The answer should be obvious. Only he can make this:

Why worry about a shortage of beef patties when you can have Krabby Patties instead?

SpongeBob is an expert when it comes to putting ingredients together.

He isn’t bad at playing poker, either.

So . . .

As for the shortage of juice boxes, students would probably prefer drinks in pouches.

However, one had better respect the pouch or else . . .

As for the shortage of chicken tenders, someone is working on a solution.

The preceding post is sponsored by the producer of . . .