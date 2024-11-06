Saying ‘Hello’ to a 2nd Trump presidency and ‘Good-bye’ to livers.

Like it or not, Americans are now saying “Hello” to a second Trump presidency, and plenty of Americans are saying “Good-bye” to their livers. The latter went to vote on November 5th, and now they are asking their bartenders for a fifth.

How a convicted felon managed to be re-elected President of the United States will be the topic of debate for who knows how long. Yet, that has happened.

So, what would be a wise approach to dealing with a second Trump presidency?

Granted, not being sober for the next four years may be a desired approach, but would it be a wise one?

While pondering this question about wisdom, this writer recalled a story in the Tanakh (a.k.a. Old Testament). In the story, a man with leprosy goes to the prophet Elisha for healing. The man is healed and immediately decides to switch his spiritual allegiance to the God of the prophet Elisha.

However, the man finds himself in an unwanted predicament. He was required to accompany his king when the latter went into a temple for the purpose of worshipping a false God. So, the healed man says to the prophet Elisha, “But may GOD pardon your servant for this: When my master enters the temple of Rimmon to bow low in worship there, and he is leaning on my arm so that I must bow low in the temple of Rimmon — when I bow low in the temple of Rimmon, may GOD pardon your servant in this.”

Elisha responds, “Go in peace.”*

[*This story is recorded in 2 Kings 5:1-19.]

“Go in peace,” is a message that Americans need to receive no matter who they voted for.

One might be thinking, “Go in peace? This is Donald Trump we are talking about!”

Whether or not one can “go in peace” depends on the source of one’s spiritual strength.

Ironically, plenty of people who voted for Harris and plenty of people who voted for Trump seek spiritual strength from the same source, with that source being the God of the prophet Elisha.

The Trump voters will claim that God answered their prayers, while the Harris voters will assume that God has allowed another storm to rock their lives. Atheists and agnostics might cite Trump’s reelection as evidence that there is no God.

So, if American voters are to “go in peace” for the next 4 years and 2 months, then what will be the source of that peace?

Setting religious beliefs aside, American voters may find peace in knowing that the U.S. Constitution still exists, because it does limit the powers of every level and branch of government in the USA.

Sure, plenty of Americans have been disappointed by rulings coming from the U.S. Supreme Court, especially when Roe v. Wade was overturned. So, it is naive to assume that the current U.S. Supreme Court will protect the U.S. Constitution?

This writer will not feign having the answers to these questions, but he offers the following thought for consideration:

If you are an American voter, and if you believe that peace will not be possible for you for the next 4 years and 2 months, then perhaps the reelection of Donald Trump isn’t your #1 problem.