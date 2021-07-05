Satire: Highlights from Donald Trump’s Second Term

By Laurie Baron, Ph.D

Donald Trump reemerged this past weekend to reiterate that he remains president because he never lost the election. Although the lame stream media has refused to cover him, he has been governing the country from Mar-a-Lago since January. Here are some highpoints of his second term.

At his pay per view inauguration, he deputized members of the Oath Keepers, Proud Boys, and Three Percenters to supervise future registration of voters and federal elections at the local, state, and federal levels. He then empowered them to arrest and hang Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Liz Cheney, and the women of the Squad.

In February he declared the pandemic over and divested the United States of its vaccine supplies by shipping them to predominantly white countries. He deported Anthony Fauci after an investigation conducted by the Department of Justice found irregularities in the immigration papers of Fauci’s grandparents.

He started a federal website service called Deface Book to put Facebook and Twitter out of business. Only stories aired on One America News, Fox News, and Newsmax can be reposted on Deface Book.

He challenged the results of the Israeli election charging that Dominion Voting Systems had been bribed by Iran to rig it because Bibi and Donald were BFFs.

He pardoned Derek Chauvin and nominated him to be Attorney General because he feared choosing Rudy Giuliani would be too controversial.

He met with Vladimir Putin and gave him a list of leftwing American companies and deep state governmental agencies to infect with ransomware.

He vetoed the Congressional bill establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday and replaced it with one commemorating January 6th which he dubbed Take Back America Day.

Most recently, he visited the site of the Surfside condo collapse to negotiate a contract to purchase the lot and build a casino and golf course there

Baron is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. He may be contacted via [email protected] This article is reprinted from San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News association.

