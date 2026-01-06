Satire: Happy new diversion

(Melody: Auld Lang Syne)
By Laurie Baron
May the Epstein files be forgot,
And never brought to mind.
Winning wars to get oil.
Renders the public blind.
Chorus:
Petrol is why Trump fights,
Not to stop the flow of drugs.
Deflecting from his poor polls.
Kidnap a foreign thug.
May award jurors not forget. And learn to be more wise.
He invades what he dislikes.
Give him the Nobel prize.
Chorus:
Petrol is why Trump fights.
Not to stop the flow of drugs.
Deflecting from his poor polls.
Kidnap a foreign thug.
May past regime change be forgot.
It didn’t work out well.
Haiti, Libya, and Iraq
Descended into hell.
Chorus:
Petrol is why Trump fights.
Not to stop the flow of drugs.
Deflecting from his poor polls.
Kidnap a foreign thug.
Laurie Baron, retired from San Diego State University, is a professor emeritus of history. Originally published in San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.