Satire: Happy new diversion

(Melody: Auld Lang Syne)

By Laurie Baron

May the Epstein files be forgot,

And never brought to mind.

Winning wars to get oil.

Renders the public blind.

Chorus:

Petrol is why Trump fights,

Not to stop the flow of drugs.

Deflecting from his poor polls.

Kidnap a foreign thug.

May award jurors not forget. And learn to be more wise.

He invades what he dislikes.

Give him the Nobel prize.

Chorus:

Petrol is why Trump fights.

Not to stop the flow of drugs.

Deflecting from his poor polls.

Kidnap a foreign thug.

May past regime change be forgot.

It didn’t work out well.

Haiti, Libya, and Iraq

Descended into hell.

Chorus:

Petrol is why Trump fights.

Not to stop the flow of drugs.

Deflecting from his poor polls.

Kidnap a foreign thug.

Laurie Baron, retired from San Diego State University, is a professor emeritus of history. Originally published in San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.