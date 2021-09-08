Satire: Deep in the Hell of Texas

To the melody of “Deep in the Heart of Texas”
By Laurie Baron
My neighbor spies, he’ll moralize
When I get my abortion.
He’ll report me, so legally
For a ten grand extortion.
Those who abet will soon regret
They helped me commit a crime.
Six weeks just flew before I knew
A fetus lived by that time.
The embryos, fear not their foes
Deep in the hell of Texas.
But kids aren’t hid from the COVID
Deep in the hell of Texas.
Brandish your guns, it’s lots of fun
Deep in the hell of Texas.
But don’t assume, your womb’s your womb
Deep in the hell of Texas.
Baron is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. He may be contacted via [email protected] Originally published at San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.