Satire: Deep in the Hell of Texas

To the melody of “Deep in the Heart of Texas”

By Laurie Baron

My neighbor spies, he’ll moralize

When I get my abortion.

He’ll report me, so legally

For a ten grand extortion.

Those who abet will soon regret

They helped me commit a crime.

Six weeks just flew before I knew

A fetus lived by that time.

The embryos, fear not their foes

Deep in the hell of Texas.

But kids aren’t hid from the COVID

Deep in the hell of Texas.

Brandish your guns, it’s lots of fun

Deep in the hell of Texas.

But don’t assume, your womb’s your womb

Deep in the hell of Texas.

Baron is professor emeritus of history at San Diego State University. He may be contacted via [email protected] Originally published at San Diego Jewish World which, along with The Moderate Voice, is a member of the San Diego Online News Association.