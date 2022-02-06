Satellite images show troop deployment to Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of Russian drills

Published by

Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Satellite images by a private U.S. company published on Sunday showed details of military maneuvres at the Belarus border with Ukraine ahead of joint drills announced by Moscow and Minsk that NATO has called the biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War. Russia and Belarus have said they will hold joint exercises called Union Resolve 2022 on Feb. 10-20 aimed at training to repel an attack on southern borders of their alliance, and Russia has given some details of missiles and warplanes it is sending for the event. The new deployment and planned exercises are taking pl…

Read More