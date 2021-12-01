Santa Claus should have a lawyer on retainer. Why? Because Santa’s legal woes are the stuff of legends.

For example, on one Christmas Eve “the elves thought it’d be cute to hit dear old Santa with a labor dispute.”

After another Christmas Eve, Santa was accused of trespassing on someone’s private property.

Once, Santa was sued because someone’s grandma got run over by a reindeer. Thankfully, a team of medical sleuths proved that Santa was not at fault.

Santa doesn’t even have to leave the North Pole in order to get into legal hot water. The estate of Frosty the Snowman sued Santa after … well, see for yourself:

Last year, environmentalists sued Santa for supporting the coal industry. However, they dropped their lawsuit upon learning that Santa also gives children a healthy alternative to candy by giving them the fruit of the Citrus sinensis. Orange you glad that he does?

