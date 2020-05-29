Posted by Clay Jones on May 29, 2020 in Bigotry, Cartoons, coronavirus, Race |

SAFE TO GO OUT? (Cartoon and Column)

I have white privilege. I grew up poor and I don’t feel like anyone ever gave me anything, but I still have white privilege. If you’re white, you have that same privilege. You had the privilege of not being afraid by stepping outside. If you want to help fight racism, the first thing you need to recognize is your privilege.

It’s not enough for white people to not be racist. White people now have to, need to be anti-racist. You need to speak out. It’s not enough that you “don’t see race,” and you’re probably lying when you say that. It’s OK to see race. But what you and I need to do is to join the fight against racism.

George Floyd was killed by police. Before they killed him, the police tortured him. They tortured him for 9 minutes in public, in broad daylight and in front of a crowd. The police believed they could get away with it. So far, they kinda-sorta have gotten away with it. While the cop who killed George Floyd and the three others who stood by and watched were all fired, none have been arrested or charged for any crimes. That is white privilege. It’s also police privilege.

While Donald Trump, as president (sic) has said he didn’t like what he saw, he has refused to say the police should be arrested or charged. Keep in mind, he’s screamed for President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Congressman Adam Schiff, and even MSNBC Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough to be charged and arrested. That is white privilege along with moronic privilege.

When white people see what’s going on and they have more to say about a riot and burning businesses than they do about the killing of George Floyd, that is white privilege. That is also racism.

It’s white privilege to look at burning buildings and to just pass it off as not having anything to do with the killing of George Floyd.

Refusing to try to understand why a building is set on fire after the murder of a back man by police is white privilege. You don’t have to approve of a riot, but you need to understand where it’s coming from. You need to understand why. It’s more than an opportunity to steal stuff or set the world on fire. And trust me, when that building is a police station, it’s a statement. It’s a loud statement and you still may not hear it.

It’s white privilege to scream having to wear a mask in public is a violation of your liberty and civil rights while not fighting for other people when their right to vote has been taken away.

It’s white privilege to claim you’ve never had white privilege.

It’s white privilege to look out your window and look forward to the day that we can socialize with friends, go to a bar or a restaurant, and return to normal.

When a black American looks out their window and see police killing another black man, they see we are returning to normal.

And when we can all go back outside, it will be back to normal for them because they don’t have our privilege.

White people, you have white privilege. You couldn’t get rid of it if you wanted to. But you can use it to help our fellow Americans get that same privilege. The racist dog lady weaponized race. Weaponize your white privilege for our fellow citizens because it’s just as much their country as it yours.

It’s not enough to not be racist. Be anti-racist.



Email Clay Jones at [email protected]