Russian Tennis Player Andrey Rublev Writes ‘No War Please’ on Camera

Published by

Sports Illustrated

By Madison Williams The Russian tennis player recently won a doubles title with a Ukrainian player. View the original article to see embedded media. Following his semi-final win over Hubert Hurkacz in the Dubai Tennis Championships on Friday, world No. 7 Andrey Rublev, a Russian star, left a message on the camera. “No War Please,” he wrote. The 24-year-old received a large round of applause from the audience after he wrote the message. The Russian tennis player admitted to receiving negative comments towards him this week due to the Russia-Ukraine military crisis. With the marker, Rublev made …

Read More