Russian SolarWinds hackers renew cyberattacks: Microsoft

Washington (AFP) – The state-backed Russian group behind a massive hacking campaign revealed last year has re-emerged with a series of attacks on government agencies, think tanks, consultants and other organizations, Microsoft security researchers said. A security update from Microsoft late Thursday said the group known as Nobelium has stepped up attacks, notably targeting government agencies involved in foreign policy as part of intelligence gathering efforts. Microsoft said it detected a “sophisticated” and large-scale campaign that delivered phishing emails delivering malicious software and…

Read More