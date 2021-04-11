Russian businessman Glushkov was strangled in 2018, British coroner rules

LONDON (Reuters) – Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov, who was found dead in 2018, was strangled in his home in southwest London by an unidentified person, a British coroner has ruled, the BBC reported. Glushkov fled Russia after being accused of fraud during his time as deputy director of the Aeroflot airline, and was granted political asylum in the UK in 2010, the BBC reported on Saturday. Senior coroner Chinyere Inyama ruled that Glushkov was unlawfully killed. A pathology report summarised to the court said the injuries “could be consistent with a neck-hold, applied from behind, and the …

Read More