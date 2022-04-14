Russian Black Sea flagship Moskva sinks after damages amid stormy day

Published by

The Moskva, a Russian missile cruiser damaged amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine this week, has sunk during a storm, reported the TASS news agency on Thursday. Citing the Defence Ministry, the agency said the ship “sank in stormy weather” as it was being towed for repairs. The exact nature of what happened to the ship remains unclear. It caught fire on Thursday, prompting its evacuation. Ukrainian forces claimed it was hit by a missile strike, but others have hypothesized there might have been an onboard accident. A Pentagon report earlier said it is impossible to say. The TASS report only…

