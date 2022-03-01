" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee homes as tactics shift to bombarding cities

Russia warns Kyiv residents to flee homes as tactics shift to bombarding cities

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Aleksandar Vasovic KYIV (Reuters) – Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes on Tuesday and rained rockets down on Kharkiv, as Russian commanders who have failed to achieve a quick victory shifted their tactics to intensify the bombardment of Ukrainian cities. With an armoured column miles long bearing down on the capital, Russia’s defence ministry said it was planning to strike targets in Kyiv used by Ukraine’s security service. Residents near such sites should evacuate their homes, it warned, while giving no information about where in the city of 3 million people those targets wer…

Read More