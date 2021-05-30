Russia to support Belarus with 500 million dollars in credit

Russia is to support Belarus with 500 million dollars in credit over the coming weeks, the leaders of the two countries have agreed. During a meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko agreed the sum would be paid out by the end of June, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, according to news agency Interfax. This is the second tranche of a credit package that was agreed before the controversial forced landing of a passenger aeroplane in Minsk last Sunday in order to arrest a dissident blogger, Roman Protasevich, and his girlfriend So…

