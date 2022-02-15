Russia says some troops pull back from near Ukraine, West says no proof yet

Published by

Reuters

By Dmitry Antonov and Sarah Marsh MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Tuesday some of its military units were returning to their bases after exercises near Ukraine and mocked repeated Western warnings about a looming invasion, but NATO said it had yet to see any sign of de-escalation on the ground. Russia did not say how many units were being withdrawn, and how far, after a build-up of some 130,000 Russian troops to the north, east and south of Ukraine that has triggered one of the worst crises in relations with the West since the Cold War. “We’ve always said the troops will return to their base…

