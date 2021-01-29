Russia moves to isolate Navalny allies, shut part of central Moscow ahead of protests

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court ordered on Friday that the brother and several allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny be put under house arrest while Moscow police said they would close metro stations and streets near the Kremlin ahead of planned protests. The court rulings are part of a crackdown targeting Navalny’s allies after tens of thousands of people joined unsanctioned protests across Russia last Saturday to demand that the Kremlin release Navalny from jail. Navalny’s supporters plan to hold further protest rallies across Russia this Sunday. The authorities have said they ar…

