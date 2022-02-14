" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Featured / Russia keeps door open for diplomacy as Ukraine hints at concessions

Russia keeps door open for diplomacy as Ukraine hints at concessions

by Leave a Comment

Published by
Reuters

By Darya Korsunskaya and Natalia Zinets MOSCOW/KYIV (Reuters) – Russia suggested on Monday that it was ready to keep talking to the West to try to defuse a security crisis in which it has massed a huge force within striking distance of Ukraine, while a Ukrainian official said Kyiv was prepared to make concessions to Moscow. In a televised exchange, President Vladimir Putin was shown asking his foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, whether there was a chance of an agreement to address Russia’s security concerns, or whether it was just being dragged into tortuous negotiations. Lavrov replied: “We hav…

Read More